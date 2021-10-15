1/4 final for Mark Allen this afternoon

Mark Allen is in quarter final action at the Northern Ireland Open this afternoon.
The Antrim man booked a date with Judd Trump at the Waterfront by beating Stephen Maguire 4-3 last night.
