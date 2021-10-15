Advertisement
Sport

1/4 final for Mark Allen this afternoon

Oct 15, 2021 07:10 By radiokerrysport
1/4 final for Mark Allen this afternoon 1/4 final for Mark Allen this afternoon
Share this article

Mark Allen is in quarter final action at the Northern Ireland Open this afternoon.

The Antrim man booked a date with Judd Trump at the Waterfront by beating Stephen Maguire 4-3 last night.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus