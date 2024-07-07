Advertisement
Sport

1-2-3 For Kerry Dogs In Boylesports Champion Stakes

Jul 7, 2024 12:15 By radiokerrysport
1-2-3 For Kerry Dogs In Boylesports Champion Stakes
Daleroad Duke, for Lixnaw-man Thomas O'Keeffe, showed all his pace and class running from Trap 1 to leave a top-class field standing en route to winning the Boylesports Champion Stakes at Shelbourne Park.

In fact it was a 1-2-3 for Kerry-owned dogs with Knockeen Dazzler for Master Daniel O'Rahilly from Castleisland in second and Carmac King for Ardfert's Timmy Carmody in third.

Daleroad Duke's winning time was 29'42".

There were also wins for two Kerry-owned dogs last night in Curraheen.

Samba Bailey for Michael Cahill of Rathmore won the second race from Trap 1 in 28'81".

Ballymac Run for Liam Dowling won the 8th race from Trap 2 in 28'53".

