Tim Murphy, chair of the Kerry County Board, speaks to Jerry.
Principal closes North Kerry school due to failure by some to reveal positive COVID...
The principal of a North Kerry secondary school has closed the building due to a failure by some to inform the school that members...
Councillor defends his call to support businesses affected by Fungie’s disappearance
A Kerry County Councillor has defended his call that businesses affected by Fungie's disappearance should receive supports.Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald says the dolphin...
Two weather warnings in effect in Kerry until 3pm
There are two weather warnings in effect in Kerry until 3pm.Met Eireann has issued two status yellow warnings, one each for wind and rain.Gales...
Sport Survives Under Level 5 – October 20th, 2020
Admin -
Tim Murphy, chair of the Kerry County Board, speaks to Jerry.
Terrace Talk – October 19th, 2020
On this week’s Terrace Talk, Eamonn discusses the LMFM interview with the Louth senior captain Bevan Duffy after their game against Cork over the...