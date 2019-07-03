Sponsorship Withdrawn from Greyhound Racing – July 3rd, 2019

Barry’s Tea and FBD Insurance have withdrawn their sponsorship of greyhound races after last week’s RTE Investigates exposed shocking abuse of dogs. James O’Shea is a greyhound owner and he says people like him who treat their dogs with love and respect are being made to suffer for the sins of a cruel minority.

