Speaking out Against Sexual and Domestic Violence – December 6th, 2018

As part of the annual 16 Days Campaign Opposing Violence Against Women, a conference on sexual and domestic violence was held in Tralee today. The event was organised by Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre (freephone 1800 63 33 33), Adapt Kerry, the HSE, Tralee International Resource Centre, South West Kerry Women’s Association and the North, East and West Kerry Development. Three sisters from Dublin – Joyce, June and Paula Kavanagh – and Deborah Courtney from Castlegregory addressed the conference about their experience of sexual abuse and how they have dealt with the trauma.

