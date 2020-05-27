See the Spacex Falcon 9 over Kerry – May 27th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Keep an eye on the sky! Tonight in Kerry we have a unique opportunity to see the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket! It takes off at 9.30pm from Florida and should be travelling by Kerry around 20 minutes later. Eamonn Cregan from the Kerry branch of Astronomy Ireland told Deirdre today how to get the best look at the rocket tonight.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR