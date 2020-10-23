Dr.Garret Stack, director of SouthDoc, explains their arrangements during Lockdown and answers listeners queries regarding what doctors charge for phone consultations. He spoke to Deirdre earlier.
Man appears in court following €85,000 drug seizure
A man has appeared in court following the seizure of €85,000 worth of drugs in Tralee.The case has been adjourned until next week.31-year-old Daniel...
Kerry among the most exposed counties to COVID and Brexit impacts
A new report has shown that Kerry is one of the most exposed counties when it comes to COVID-19 and Brexit impacts.The Central Bank's...
Southdoc patients in Listowel must continue to travel to Tralee to see a doctor
Anyone who needs to see an out-of-hours doctor in the Listowel area over the coming weeks, will have to travel to Tralee.Southdoc services in...
2020: The Year for Supersized Veg? – October 23rd, 2020
That’s according to the Guardian newspaper which says a number of world records have been set this year for supersized vegetables. It’s been a...
Double Dolphin Delight – October 23rd, 2020
Caroline Corkery, Margaret Gilbert and Bridget Flynn describe their encounter with two bottlenose dolphins in Fenit this week.
Call from the Dáil – October 23rd, 2020
Michael O’Regan examines the week in politics