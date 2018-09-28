My Son Almost Lost College Place due to State Examiner’s Error – September 28th, 2018

By
Admin
-

In 2016, Marie Shannon’s son Michael almost lost his place in UCC due to a totting error which left him 5 points short for his chosen course. He was in a similar position to 18-year-old Rebecca Carter who won her High Court case against the State Examinations Commission.

