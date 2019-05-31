The Slow State of Electoral Reform – May 31st, 2019

By
Admin
-

We all assume that we know how to vote in our system of proportional representation. But some of us find it confusing particularly when asked to vote in more than one election at the same time as happened last week. John Paul Phelan, the Minister of State for Local Government and Electoral Reform spoke to Jerry.

