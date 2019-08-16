David Moore from Astronomy Ireland tells us how tonight is going to be ‘The best meteor shower of the year’.
Bathing restriction lifted on Ballybunion beaches
Swimming prohibition notices erected on Ballybunion's two Blue Flag beaches have been lifted.Earlier this week, Kerry County Council asked people not to swim after...
Kerry GP questions HSE claim doctors continue to refer patients for suspended UHK service
A Kerry GP is questioning the HSE's claims that doctors are continuing to refer patients for DEXA scans in Tralee despite the service being...
Kerry mortgage campaigner warns that promoting home ownership is vital for economy
There are calls for the government to take immediate action on pension funds buying property solely for rental income.Padraic Kissane, of Padraic Kissane Financial...
Issues with sleeping – August 16th, 2019
Dr Alan Mulgrew is a consultant respiratory physician at the Bons Secours in Tralee. Among his specialties is sleep disorders. He spoke about this...
Appeals for more empathy for drug addicts – August 16th, 2019
Former Rose of Tralee contestant & journalist Brianna Perkins is appealing for more empathy to be given to drug addicts. She spoke to Aisling...
A new positive mental health programme by AWARE – August 15th, 2019
Director of services with AWARE, Bríd O’Meara, tells us about a new programme that has been launched in Kerry by AWARE