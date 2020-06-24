Sinn Féin’s Tourism Stimulus Plan – June 24th, 2020

Under the Sinn Féin scheme, every adult in the State would receive a voucher worth €200, while every child would be entitled to a voucher worth €100, to be spent in businesses in the tourism and hospitality sectors. Sinn Féin spokesperson on Transport, Tourism and Sport, TD Darren O’Rourke spoke to Jerry.
Friends, family and neighbours of missing man continuing their search in West Kerry
Family, friends and neighbours of a man missing in West Kerry are continuing their search this afternoon.It’s feared that John Cunningham, who’s in his...
Healy-Raes open to talks if programme for government unsuccessful
Both of Kerry’s independent TDs say they are open to talks if the programme for government is rejected.Michael Healy-Rae says there are other options...
Permission granted to demolish derelict ice plant in Dingle
Kerry County Council has granted permission for the demolition of the existing derelict ice plant building in Dingle.The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the...
No please, no thank you - that’s the problem one family is encountering with their children.
Chairman of the County Board, Tim Murphy, spoke to Jerry.