Sinn Féin’s Tourism Stimulus Plan – June 24th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Under the Sinn Féin scheme, every adult in the State would receive a voucher worth €200, while every child would be entitled to a voucher worth €100, to be spent in businesses in the tourism and hospitality sectors. Sinn Féin spokesperson on Transport, Tourism and Sport, TD Darren O’Rourke spoke to Jerry.

