The president of Sinn Féin speaks to Jerry about the leaking of the report into mother-and-baby homes and the critical situation regarding COVID-19. The number of cases in the country are at an all-time high and hospitals are under severe pressure.
Six people with COVID-19 in intensive care at UHK
Six patients with COVID-19 are currently in the intensive care unit of University Hospital Kerry.There are 25 patients with COVID in the hospital and...
Kerry farmer fined after removing spawning gravel from river
A Kerry farmer has been fined €3,300 for carrying out works on a river which damaged sensitive salmon spawning grounds.Raymond Breen, a farmer from...
Works on Macroom Bypass will continue throughout Level 5 restrictions
Works on the Macroom Bypass on the N22 will continue throughout Level 5 restrictions.Fianna Fáil Cork North-West TD Aindrias Moynihan received confirmation from Transport...
Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald – January 11th, 2021
The president of Sinn Féin speaks to Jerry about the leaking of the report into mother-and-baby homes and the critical situation regarding COVID-19. The...
Mother-and-Baby Homes Report Leaked – January 11th, 2021
Susan Lohan of the Adoption Rights Alliance gives her reaction to Jerry.
2021, We’re Ready for You! – January 11th, 2021
That’s the message from Ian O’Connell. The Killarney teenager came to national prominence after he spoke out about his determination to stay positive despite...