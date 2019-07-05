Single Use Plastic Water Bottles Be Gone! – July 5th, 2019

Sneem Tidy Towns have just installed a purpose built public water bottle refill station – just in time for tomorrow’s Ring of Kerry charity cycle.
Funding came from Leader for the unit. Kerry County Council provided support by assisting the group with its installation.
Jane O’Sullivan of Sneem Tidy Towns spoke to Jerry
