The Minister for Foreign Affairs is asked whether a mandatory quarantine for international arrivals should be introduced. Simon Coveney begins by offering his condolences on the passing of the great Kerry athlete and broadcaster, Jerry Kiernan.
52 additional COVID-19 related deaths this evening with 35 new cases in Kerry
The Department of Health has reported 52 additional COVID-19 related deaths this evening.Of the deaths reported today 50 occurred in January.As of midnight last...
Route of proposed Mid Kerry bypass to be revealed in the coming days
The route of a proposed bypass around a Mid Kerry town will be displayed publicly in the coming days.Transport Infrastructure Ireland says a route...
Man fined for breaching 5km travel restrictions to climb Carrauntoohil
A man who breached the 5km travel restrictions in a bid to climb Carrauntoohil, has been fined by Gardaí.Killorglin Gardaí were carrying out a...
In Business – January 21st, 2021
On this week's show Amber Galwey was joined by CEO and founder of Bathrooms 4U Alan O’Sullivan to hear about on their plans for...
Call from the Dáil – January 22nd, 2021
Every Friday Michael O’Regan analyses the week that was in politics