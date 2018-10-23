The Silver Branch documentary – October 23rd, 2018

By
Admin
-

The Silver Branch documentary, showing in St. John’s, Listowel & Siamsa Tíre, Tralee this week, is about philosopher, poet, and fifth-generation farmer, Patrick McCormack, owner of ‘Fr Ted’s House’ in the Burren. Katrina Costello, director of the Silver Branch joined Jerry on this morning’s show.

