We’re Showing our Support for our Club Captain – July 19th, 2019

Cordal GAA chair Maurice Costello explains why they are not playing their county league game against Castlegregory tomorrow evening. Castlegregory issued this statement: “We regret that we were unable to change the County League Fixture scheduled for this Saturday evening. We have players working in Cork, Waterford and Dublin who travel home Friday and Saturday evenings for games and trying to re-schedule a game on a Tuesday evening was just not enough notice. We are bound by the rules of the County Board which are quite specific. We too, in the past, have had County Players and had to fulfil our fixtures, as laid down by the County Board. We wish the Kerry Juniors and Philip O’Connor the best in their bid for All-Ireland glory.”