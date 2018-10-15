Show Your Support for Seán – October 15th, 2018

By
Admin
-

A protest is being organised outside the Greek Embassy in Dublin next Saturday, October 20th, over the detention of Kerryman Seán Binder and other volunteers who were helping migrants and refugees in Greece. Seán’s mother Fanny spoke to Jerry from the Greek island of Lesbos.

