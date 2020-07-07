Show Respect to Hospitality Workers – July 7th, 2020

Admin
Nicky Foley is the owner of Solas Tapas & Wine Bar in Dingle. While the vast majority of customers have been excellent, his staff had to deal with bad behaviour from one group. Karen Wall is Mandate trade union’s divisional organiser for the Southern Region; the union represents hospitality workers.

