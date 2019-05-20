Shortage of Crèche Places – May 20th, 2019

The Irish Independent reported today that parents are facing a shortage of crèche places for babies and toddlers because of the success of the free pre-school programme for three to five-year-olds. Elaine O’Sullivan is a supervisor with Scamps & Scholars childcare facility in Killorglin and is a member of SIPTU’s Big Start campaign to improve pay for staff in the sector.

