Shop Local This Christmas – December 11th, 2018

ISME has launched a campaign urging everyone to support their local businesses this Christmas. Cahersiveen retailer Jack Fitzpatrick told Jerry what business has been like in the town so far this Christmas shopping season and also put forward a suggestion that he believes could resolve the South Kerry Greenway impasse that’s embroiled the council and landowners.

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/shoplocal.mp3