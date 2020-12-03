Shop Kerry: Dingle and Killorglin – December 3rd, 2020

By
Admin
-

Kerry County Council and Kerry chambers have joined forces to appeal to everyone support local shops and businesses this Christmas and to encourage people to use a new online directory of Kerry businesses and services – Shopkerry.ie. This week, Richie Williams of Dingle Business Chamber, Shane McElroy of Killorglin Chamber Alliance and Brian Looney, head of digital at Kerry County Council speak to Jerry.

