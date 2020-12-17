Shop Kerry: Cahersiveen, Kenmare and Waterville – December 17th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Support local this Christmas. It’s not just the civic thing to do, but it also makes sense as there is an array of choice and value available when buying gifts from Kerry businesses this Christmas. Jerry hears from Darragh O’Driscoll of Cahersiveen Community and Business Alliance, Una Brennan of Kenmare Marketing and Events Group (KMEG), and Joe McGill of Waterville Enterprise Marketing Network.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR