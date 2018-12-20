Share Liquidity Proposal for Kerry Co-op Shareholders – December 20th, 2018

The board of Kerry Co-op is to meet its tax advisors, Deloitte, tomorrow to discuss plans for the voluntary conversion of members’ shares into Kerry Group shares.

Deloitte will give their opinion on the proposal which would give Kerry Co-op shareholders the option to exchange their shares for the global food giant’s shares.

Kerry Co-op is the largest shareholder in Kerry Group. Co-op company secretary, Thomas Hunter McGowan spoke to Treasa Murphy