Shane Ross Raises Ire over Greyhound Racing Stance – September 30th, 2019

Tourism Minister Shane Ross believes that greyhound racing could damage Ireland’s reputation as a tourism destination. Fáilte Ireland and Tourism Ireland have now suspended their promotion of the sport to visitors and potential tourists. Declan Dowling of the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium in Tralee spoke to Jerry.

