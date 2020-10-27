Shane Ross: Anti-Rural? Never! – October 27th, 2020





Former Minister for Transport, Sport and Tourism, Shane Ross has released his new book ‘In Bed with the Blueshirts’ about his time in government. He says his measures were unfairly construed as being anti-rural Ireland when they were anything but. He also talks to Jerry about his dealings with Kerry politicians.

