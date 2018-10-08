Seven Days – October 7th, 2018

On this week’s Seven Days; 3 men tragically drown off the coast near Caherciveen, Kerry Rape Crisis manager says society is changing but sexual violence has always happened, we meet some of our presidential candidates, the changing role of Grandparents, calls for more funding and support for mental health services for young people in the county & farmers protest about beef prices

