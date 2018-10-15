Seven Days – October 14th, 2018

By
Admin
-

On this weeks Seven Days, tributes paid to Emma Mhic Mhathúna after she passes away at the age of just 37, Kerry reacts to Budget 2019, Government in turmoil after Minister is forced to resign, the importance of having a good cry & Peter Keane takes charge of the Kerry Senior Football team

