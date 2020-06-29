No new deaths linked to Covid 19 reported today
No new deaths linked to Covid-19 have been reported today.However, 24 more people have tested positive for the virus in the Republic.It brings the...
Kerry Senator is new Cathaoirleach of the Seanad
A Kerry Senator has been elected as Cathaoirleach of the Seanad.Fianna Fáil’s Mark Daly will now chair Seanad Éireann and represent it at international...
Kerry hairdressers braced for surge as they reopen
Hairdressers, barbers, beauty salons, hotels, restaurants and pubs serving food were among the Kerry businesses to reopen today.As part of phase three of easing...
Kerry During Covid – June 27th, 2020
On the Saturday Supplement from 9am with Joe McGill we have a weekly feature called ‘Kerry during Covid 19’ with renowned photographer Domnick Walsh....
My Kingdom 2k | Castleisland
John Reidy from the Maine Valley Post describes his 2k
Rebuilding Kerry: Episode 6 – June 29th, 2020
The Rebuilding Kerry series continues on Kerry Today. This morning Jerry spoke to those involved in providing financial support. Suzanne Ennis of Cara Credit...