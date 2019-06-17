Seven Days – June 16th, 2019

Paul McCormack, a retired NYPD cop who lost his sight because of dust exposure on 9/11, is in Kerry next week with the Blind Golf Association. He spoke to Deirdre earlier and while talking to her, he also told the story of Fireman Michael Lynch, whose family were from Tralee, who lost his life at Ground Zero.

