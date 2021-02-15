No COVID-19 related deaths reported for first time in almost two months
There are 821 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic and no additional deaths.333 of the cases are in Dublin, with 91 in Galway,...
Kerry councillor suggests British Prime Minister could speed up Ireland’s vaccine roll-out
A Kerry County Councillor has suggested the British Prime Minister should take over Ireland's vaccine roll-out for six months, in a bid to speed...
Tralee Gardaí seeing awful increase in 12/13 year olds sending inappropriate photos online
Tralee Gardaí say they're seeing an awful increase in 12/13 year olds sending inappropriate photos of themselves online.Garda Cathy Murphy says parents need to...
To Portlaoise for a Vaccine – February 15th, 2021
John got in touch about his wife, who works in a GP practice.