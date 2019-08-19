Garda warning to parents amid fears of out-of-control drinking at Rose of Tralee
Gardaí have warned parents to take responsibility for their children, amid fears of out-of-control teenage drinking during the forthcoming Rose of Tralee festival.A tree...
Large quantity of jewellery and cash stolen from Currow home
Gardaí are investigating after a large quantity of jewellery and cash was stolen from a house in Currow.The burglary took place Kilsarcon, Currow last...
Popular Scottish dolphin finds a home in Tralee Bay
A famous Scottish dolphin has taken up residence in Kerry.Spirtle, a bottlenose dolphin who is normally seen in Aberdeen, shot to fame after recovering...