Second Tralee Local Election Debate – May 23rd, 2019

The first debate involving 8 of the candidates was held on Tuesday. The remaining nine took part in this second debate for the Tralee Electoral Area. The candidates are Ted Cronin Independent, Cllr Pa Daly Sinn Féin, Yvonne Dineen Independent, Bec Fahy Solidarity-People Before Profit, Cllr Jim Finucane Fine Gael, Cathal Foley Sinn Féin, Cllr Norma Foley Fianna Fáil, Cllr Terry O’Brien Labour and Independent candidate, Denis O’Reilly.