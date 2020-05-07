Deirdre visited Ballybunion on Saturday and spoke to local business people about how’re they’re surviving the pandemic
Just one Kerry Fine Gael councillor offers unequivocal support for coalition
Aoife Thornton is the only Fine Gael councillor in Kerry to offer unequivocal support for a coalition between the party, Fianna Fáil and the...
Visitor numbers to Coillte forests in Kerry fall by 85% during COVID-19 restrictions
There’s been an 85% fall in the number of visitors to Coillte forests in Kerry since the most recent public health restrictions were introduced.Coillte...
It’s hoped Killarney National Park buildings will reopen in August
It’s hoped the buildings in Killarney National Park will reopen in August.That’s according to regional manager of the National Parks and Wildlife Service and...
The Seaside Town with no Visitors on a Sunny Bank Holiday Weekend – May...
Frontline Shoutouts – May 6th, 2020
To the Medical teams, Gardai, Cleaners, Security guards, Supermarket and Grocery store staff, media teams, emergency services, pharmacies, financial institutions … to all providing...
KDYS Weekly Feature – May 6th, 2020
Deirdre speaks to KDYS members Emma O'Connor from Valentia and Aoife de Stac from Listowel about how they're speanding their time during lockdown, and...