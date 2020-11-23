Niamh Stephenson has found a number of dead seals on Banna Beach in recent days. It appears the animals may have been beheaded.
No new COVID-19 related deaths and 252 new cases
The Department of Health has been notified of no additional COVID-19-related death this evening.The Department has also reported 252 new cases of the virus.88...
Tralee gardaí appeal for witnesses to hit and run
Gardaí in Tralee are appealing for witnesses to a hit and run in the town.A young girl was knocked off her bike at Ballymullen...
Tralee man charged with possession of €85,000 worth of drugs takes up bail
A man charged with possession of €85,000 worth of drugs in Tralee has taken up bail.31-year-old Daniel Jagodzinski, of Room 12, Tralee Holiday Lodge,...
Seal Deaths in Banna – November 23rd, 2020
Niamh Stephenson has found a number of dead seals on Banna Beach in recent days. It appears the animals may have been beheaded.
What Lessons Must be Learnt from Oaklands – November 23rd, 2020
Last Thursday, a judge ordered that the HSE take over the running of Oaklands Nursing Home, Derry, Listowel which was operated in the private...
Calling Telecoms Companies to Account – November 23rd, 2020
Robert Troy is Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation. Recently, he highlighted how an elderly couple had been left without...