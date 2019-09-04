Radio Kerry’s James McAuliffe has been checking out the availability and price of hotels in Dublin for the All Ireland replay. Danny Healy-Rae also was on and he was saying that Dublin based Hotels and B&Bs are upping their prices just for the night that’s in it.
South west Kerry region left without ambulance
The south west Kerry region was left without an ambulance this morning.The Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District, Norma Moriarty says normally two ambulances...
People in Kerry urged to take part in suicide prevention training
People in Kerry are being urged to take part in suicide prevention training.Figures contained in the National Office for Suicide Prevention's annual report show...
Over 1,000 mattresses disposed of at council amnesty
Over 1,000 mattresses were disposed of at a recent amnesty run by Kerry County Council.3.5 tonnes of marine waste was also collected from the...
Medical Matters | Physiotherapy – September 4th, 2019
Corrine Evans joins us for a Physio special of Medical Matters
A scramble for hotels in Dublin – September 4th, 2019
Radio Kerry’s James McAuliffe has been checking out the availability and price of hotels in Dublin for the All Ireland replay. Danny Healy-Rae also...
The Global Village – September 3rd, 2019
The Global Village - September 3rd, 2019