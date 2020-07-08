Alan Mongey is the president of the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals which addressed the Oireachtas Special Committee on the COVID-19 Response.
2,600 people in Kerry closed their Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week.They’re among 16,500 people in the county availing of COVID-19 welfare payments this week,...
A Kerry taxi driver is appealing to customers to wear face masks.It’s now mandatory to wear a face covering on public transport, in a...
No new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the Republic.The death toll from the virus stands at 1,738.The National Public Health Emergency Team...
€275 Charge for 5-Minute COVID Procedure – July 8th, 2020
Brenda Cahill told Jerry about her family’s experience. Her daughter is to have a hip operation in the Mater Hospital, Dublin.
“Why Don’t You Go Hang Yourself?” – July 8th, 2020
Kerry councillor Jackie Healy-Rae spoke to Jerry after he gave an interview to The Kerryman in which he disclosed the extent of abuse he’s...
School Principals Warn Against Family Holidays Abroad – July 8th, 2020
