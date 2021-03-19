Too Scared to Hug Their Children – March 19th, 2021

Pauline O’Shea, who’s originally from Tralee, but now lives in Clare, has spontaneous coronary artery dissection. She and other people living with heart failure are understandably terrified of contracting COVID-19. However, if they are not elderly, they are not on the priority list. Pauline and Dr Angie Brown, who’s the Irish Heart Foundation’s medical director, speak to Jerry. The IHF wants an urgent review of the vaccine priority list to include such patients.