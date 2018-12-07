Scan Missed my Late Mother’s Tumour – December 7th, 2018

Yvonne Dineen contacted Jerry on hearing the coverage of the delayed diagnoses scandal at University Hospital Kerry as it brought back memories of similar mistakes made in the case of her mother who died of cancer in 2012. Her mother was first scanned in 2009 but the tumour was not picked up until much later. Jerry asked Yvonne when her mother first presented to UHK

