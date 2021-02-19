How to Have Your Say on Proposed Solid Fuel Regulations

Minister Eamon Ryan has launched a public consultation to get people’s views on proposals for strict new regulations on the burning of solid fuels. The Government has already committed to a nationwide ban on the burning of smoky coal. But how do you have your say?

Jerry and Eamonn have been looking at the ways people can make their views heard. Large submissions may be made by email to: [email protected] or in writing to: Solid Fuel Regulations Consultation Air Quality Division, Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications, Newtown Road, Wexford. If submissions are shorter, they can be submitted via an online questionnaire at www.gov.ie\cleanair. The closing date for the public consultation is April 2nd at 5.30pm.