Save the wall – July 17th, 2019

By
Admin
-

One of Tralee’s oldest walls, in Lohercannon, is to be demolished as part of a new council house development. Cllr Toirse Ferris belives is should be preserved. Lohercannon residents Frances Higgins, Mari Sheehan & Cathy Sheehan joined Toirse in studio to discuss this.

