Saluting Neil Armstrong – July 19th, 2019

In April 1997, 10,000 people gathered in Tralee to welcome the first man on the moon. Neil Armstrong officially opened the space exhibition taking place at the County Museum. We bring you the speech he delivered that day; John Griffin of Kerry County Council explains how the visit came about and Paddy Stack of Kerry Astronomy Club talks about the impact and legacy of Apollo XI.

