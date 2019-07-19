In April 1997, 10,000 people gathered in Tralee to welcome the first man on the moon. Neil Armstrong officially opened the space exhibition taking place at the County Museum. We bring you the speech he delivered that day; John Griffin of Kerry County Council explains how the visit came about and Paddy Stack of Kerry Astronomy Club talks about the impact and legacy of Apollo XI.
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium withdraws support from Rose of Tralee following online threats
The Kingdom Greyhound Stadium in Tralee has confirmed that it's to withdraw financial support from the 2019 Rose of Tralee Festival.They say the decision...
Kerry TD says overcrowding at UHK is culmination of several issues
Kerry TD John Brassil says the overcrowding problem at University Hospital Kerry is a culmination of issues within the health service.The Fianna Fáil TD's...
Housing Minister will look favourably at increasing Kerry’s reduced Disabled Person Grant
The Housing Minister says he’ll look at positively at calls for more funding for housing adaptations for people with a disability or illness in...
The Glorious, Majestic Sound of the Land: Yodelling – July 19th, 2019
The Sursee Yodel Club will perform in Ballyheigue during mass tomorrow night at 8 and in the community centre afterwards. They’ll also sing in...
Saluting Neil Armstrong – July 19th, 2019
In April 1997, 10,000 people gathered in Tralee to welcome the first man on the moon. Neil Armstrong officially opened the space exhibition taking...
We’re Showing our Support for our Club Captain – July 19th, 2019
Cordal GAA chair Maurice Costello explains why they are not playing their county league game against Castlegregory tomorrow evening. Castlegregory issued this statement: “We...