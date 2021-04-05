How Is Rugby Being Developed In Kerry?

Games development is always a key to bringing through the new and upcoming stars across the country and worldwide.

Officers from various different sports pay visit to clubs and schools to ensure the best possible coaching is given to underage player in their early development.

Many school going children may know or remember Ray Gadsden, the Munster rugby man a regular face in Kerry schools for a number of years introducing the basic rugby skills to a new class of students.

Ray in recent years has changed roles but will always be known for rugby development in Kerry and he spoke on Terrace Talk.