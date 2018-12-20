Ructions at Fine Gael Listowel Convention – December 20th, 2018

By
Admin
-

Last night, party members attended the convention to select candidates to run in next year’s local elections for the Listowel Electoral Area. However, some were none too happy with the direction from party headquarters. Cllr Bobby O’Connell who chaired the convention spoke to Jerry

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR