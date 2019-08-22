Riddled with Dog Dirt & Dissident Republican Slogans – August 21st, 2019

By
Admin
-

The Lee River Walkway is a beautiful amenity which is very popular. However, some dog owners are not picking up after their pets defecate. There’s also a wall on the walkway with a number of slogans expressing support for dissident republicans. Councillors Pa Daly and Sam Locke spoke to Jerry.

