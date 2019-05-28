Rhododendron in Killarney National Park – May 28th, 2019

Long-time ranger in the Killarney National Park, Peter O’Toole disputes a recent article in The Irish Time which says that the problem with the invasive plant is a disaster. He and Johnny McGuire of Killarney Mountain Meitheal spoke to Jerry.

