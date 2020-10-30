The Return of the Parking Spaces – October 30th, 2020

Fianna Fáil councillor Jimmy Moloney gave his reaction to Kerry County Council’s dcision to remove bollards from Listowel. The bollards had been installed to allow for social distancing. Jerry also asked Cllr Moloney about the controversy over the public’s ability to buy clothes. Later in the day, the Government issued a statement stating that retailers can make arrangements for customers to buy non-essential items such as clothes on compassionate grounds. The Department of Business told Independent.ie that retailers can also sell non-essential items through click or call and collect services during the lockdown.