Return to Lockdown? – October 5th, 2020

This morning, Professor Mary Horgan, president of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland, Ken Tobin, chief executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance, Bernadette Randles, chair of the Kerry Branch of the Irish Hotels’ Federation and Tim Murphy, chair of the Kerry County Board gave their reactions to NPHET’s recommendation that the whole country be placed under level five restrictions. This would equate to the lockdown introduced last March – with one exception, thatschools and crèches would remain open.