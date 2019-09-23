Reopening of Tralee Women’s Resource Centre – September 23rd, 2019

Tralee Women’s Resource Centre is to reopen at a new location next month following the closure of its previous base in Áras an Phobail, Boherbee last December. The drop-in centre was founded in 1986 and provided family support, help for women experiencing domestic violence, and English language classes for migrant and refugee women. Bec Fahy, who is involved with the group, outlines that a new centre has been secured: