Remembering the Listowel Mutiny – June 18th, 2020
Jerry is joined by Robert Bennett from Ennistymon and Robert Pearse from Listowel to pay tribute to RIC Constable Jeremiah Mee who stood up...
Shock at Killing of Garda in Roscommon – June 18th, 2020
Jerry hears from Michael Burke in Castleisland about the killing of Detective Garda Colm Horkan. Michael knew Detective Garda Horkan and his family. He...
Call to Bring Forward Reopening of Pubs and Restaurants – June 18th, 2020
Paul Treyvaud, a Killarney restauranteur, tells Jerry about his frustrations regarding the latest guidelines for reopening. He argues that pubs and restaurants should be...