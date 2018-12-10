Remembering the Kerryman who was one of America’s Greatest Union Leaders – December 10th, 2018

Next month, the legacy of Kilgarvan-born Mike Quill who led the US Transport Workers’ Union, will be remembered. He was not just a labour leader but also campaigned for civil rights for African-Americans. Gerard O’Shea of the Kerry Association in New York spoke to Jerry.

